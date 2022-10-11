Ape In Records (AIR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ape In Records (AIR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Ape In Records has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Ape In Records has a market cap of $198,192.07 and approximately $33,519.00 worth of Ape In Records was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ape In Records token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ape In Records alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.59 or 0.99967601 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00061429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Ape In Records Profile

AIR is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2022. Ape In Records’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ape In Records’ official Twitter account is @ape_in_records. The official website for Ape In Records is apeinrecords.org.

Buying and Selling Ape In Records

According to CryptoCompare, “Ape In Records (AIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ape In Records has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ape In Records is 0.00019819 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apeinrecords.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ape In Records directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ape In Records should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ape In Records using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ape In Records Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ape In Records and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.