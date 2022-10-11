AppleSwap (APPLE) One Day Volume Hits $44,343.00

AppleSwap (APPLE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One AppleSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. AppleSwap has a market cap of $2,926.57 and approximately $44,343.00 worth of AppleSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AppleSwap has traded 633.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppleSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AppleSwap

AppleSwap’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. AppleSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. AppleSwap’s official Twitter account is @appleswaptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AppleSwap’s official website is appleswap.club.

AppleSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AppleSwap (APPLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AppleSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AppleSwap is 0 USD and is down -21.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $75.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://appleswap.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppleSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppleSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppleSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppleSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppleSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.