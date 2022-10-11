Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of APDN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,492,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,867. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.46. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

