Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Shares Down 0.3%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 43,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 133,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
