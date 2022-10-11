Arable Protocol (ACRE) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arable Protocol (ACRE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Arable Protocol has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arable Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Arable Protocol has a market cap of $585,686.52 and approximately $9,287.00 worth of Arable Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Arable Protocol Profile

Arable Protocol’s launch date was February 9th, 2022. Arable Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Arable Protocol’s official website is arable.finance. Arable Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@arableprotocol. Arable Protocol’s official Twitter account is @arableprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arable Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arable Protocol (ACRE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Arable Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Arable Protocol is 0.00582687 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,917.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arable.finance/.”

