Arcane Token (ARCANE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8,997.86

Arcane Token (ARCANE) traded down 75.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Arcane Token has a market capitalization of $8,997.86 and $12,947.00 worth of Arcane Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcane Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arcane Token has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcane Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arcane Token Profile

Arcane Token’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Arcane Token’s total supply is 88,960,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,587,253 tokens. The official website for Arcane Token is www.arcanetoken.io. Arcane Token’s official Twitter account is @arcanetokenbnb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcane Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arcane Token (ARCANE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Arcane Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Arcane Token is 0.00010075 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arcanetoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcane Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcane Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcane Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcane Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcane Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.