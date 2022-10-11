Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Aritzia Trading Down 3.0 %
Aritzia stock opened at C$46.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.51. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
Read More
