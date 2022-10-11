Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia Trading Down 3.0 %

Aritzia stock opened at C$46.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.57. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.51. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aritzia Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$48.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.75.

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.