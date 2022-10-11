ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $421.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.10.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

