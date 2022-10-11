Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Dover comprises approximately 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dover worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 0.7 %

DOV stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.46. 11,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day moving average is $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

