Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $186.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

