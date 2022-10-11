Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,787 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,445. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

