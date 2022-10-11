Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 163,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

