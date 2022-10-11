Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.0% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,420. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $200.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

