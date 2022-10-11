Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,915,581.32 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,188,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $12.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,462. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.