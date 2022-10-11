Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,915,581.32 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,188,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.
Atlassian Stock Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ TEAM traded down $12.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,462. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.