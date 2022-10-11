aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 127,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,288. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.41. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

