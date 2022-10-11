aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 127,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,288. The stock has a market cap of $77.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.41. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

