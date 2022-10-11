Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 735 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $471.53. 31,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.63 and its 200 day moving average is $513.79. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

