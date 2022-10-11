Avestar Capital LLC Buys 2,307 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 152,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.66. 14,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,463. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

