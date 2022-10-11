Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 18,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,905. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $196,441.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $196,441.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $253,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,099.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,444,158 shares of company stock worth $278,834,638. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.