Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

