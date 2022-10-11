Avestar Capital LLC Trims Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,464 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.64 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

