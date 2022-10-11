Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXNX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,271. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

