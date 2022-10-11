BabyApe Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BABYAPE)

BabyApe (BABYAPE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. BabyApe has a market cap of $103,900.00 and approximately $21,201.00 worth of BabyApe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabyApe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BabyApe has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BabyApe Token Profile

BabyApe launched on July 3rd, 2022. BabyApe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BabyApe’s official Twitter account is @babyapeoff. BabyApe’s official website is www.babyapecoinofficial.net.

BabyApe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BabyApe (BABYAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BabyApe has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BabyApe is 0.00003467 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $149.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babyapecoinofficial.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BabyApe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BabyApe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BabyApe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

