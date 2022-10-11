BabyCake Trading Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (BC2.1)

BabyCake (BC2.1) traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. BabyCake has a total market cap of $7,307.21 and approximately $308.00 worth of BabyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BabyCake has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One BabyCake token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BabyCake

BabyCake’s genesis date was July 16th, 2021. BabyCake’s total supply is 91,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BabyCake is babycake.app. BabyCake’s official Twitter account is @babycakebsc.

Buying and Selling BabyCake

According to CryptoCompare, “BabyCake (BC2.1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BabyCake has a current supply of 91,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BabyCake is 0.00000003 USD and is down -52.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://babycake.app/.”

