BAHA (BA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $195,356.00

BAHA (BA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, BAHA has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BAHA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BAHA has a market cap of $4,163.38 and approximately $195,356.00 worth of BAHA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BAHA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BAHA

BAHA launched on January 7th, 2022. BAHA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BAHA is bahatoken.site. BAHA’s official Twitter account is @bahatoken.

BAHA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BAHA (BA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BAHA has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BAHA is 0.00000413 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bahatoken.site.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BAHA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BAHA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BAHA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BAHA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.