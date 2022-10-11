Bailard Inc. Acquires 7,315 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.