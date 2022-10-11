Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,325,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,128,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 624,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.