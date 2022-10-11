Bailard Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,152 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 96,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,298,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 227,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

