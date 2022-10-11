Bailard Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 473,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,976,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 46.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $154.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.56. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,924,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,201,836 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

