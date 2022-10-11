Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,226.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,672 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

