Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

