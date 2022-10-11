Banco Santander S.A. Purchases New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 69,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,221 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

