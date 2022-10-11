Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,226.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 151,672 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 992.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

