Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. Barclays lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 6,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,607. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $265.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,878. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

