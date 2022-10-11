Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

