Bank of America Trims Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Target Price to $27.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. Camtek has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,555.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 5.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

