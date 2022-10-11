Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $114.74

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$114.74 and last traded at C$115.73, with a volume of 842740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$117.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

