Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €74.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €74.00 ($75.51) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 128.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

DPW opened at €32.32 ($32.98) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($42.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.70.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

