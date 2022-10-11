Bayshore Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,074,000 after buying an additional 162,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 471,027.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 876,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,536 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 776,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after purchasing an additional 230,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 709,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.23. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,173. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $81.26.

