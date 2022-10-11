Bayshore Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,967. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

