BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$65.50 at Scotiabank

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.88.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.3 %

BCE traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. BCE has a one year low of C$57.01 and a one year high of C$74.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41.

BCE Company Profile

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.5699998 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.