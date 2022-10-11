BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.20

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.20 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 1725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.53.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 37.06%.

(Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.