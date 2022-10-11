beFITTER Hits Market Capitalization of $375,107.20 (FIU)

beFITTER (FIU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, beFITTER has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. beFITTER has a total market cap of $375,107.20 and approximately $352,668.00 worth of beFITTER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One beFITTER token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003086 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

beFITTER Profile

beFITTER’s launch date was June 2nd, 2022. beFITTER’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,498,130 tokens. beFITTER’s official Twitter account is @befitter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for beFITTER is medium.com/@befitter. beFITTER’s official website is befitter.io.

Buying and Selling beFITTER

According to CryptoCompare, “beFITTER (FIU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. beFITTER has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 47,498,130 in circulation. The last known price of beFITTER is 0.00807411 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $307,415.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://befitter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as beFITTER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade beFITTER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy beFITTER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

