Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,930.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $1,930.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 tokens. The official website for Belt Finance is beta.belt.fi. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @belt_finance.

Belt Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt Finance (BELT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Belt Finance has a current supply of 9,550,122.13625528. The last known price of Belt Finance is 0.31210663 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $412.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beta.belt.fi/.”

