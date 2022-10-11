Benchmark Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

