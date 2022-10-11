Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BERY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. 844,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

