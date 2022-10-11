Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BERY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of BERY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. 844,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Read More
