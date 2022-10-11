BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.62

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 10570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIGC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

BigCommerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $519,830.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 27,302 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $519,830.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,041 shares of company stock worth $4,747,146. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $12,683,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $946,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

