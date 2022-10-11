Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $275.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIIB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.38.

Shares of BIIB opened at $254.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $288.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

