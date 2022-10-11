BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its stake in BlackRock by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $13.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.37. 5,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,603. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.33 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

