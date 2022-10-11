BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BTA opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.44.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
