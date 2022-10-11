BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUCGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MUC opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

